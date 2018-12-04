Channing Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY)

Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 165,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $10,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,913,559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,193,296,000 after acquiring an additional 7,517,623 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $378,839,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 21,526,559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,336,369,000 after acquiring an additional 4,080,245 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 114.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,922,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $383,119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695,485 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4,455.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,416,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $189,091,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BMY shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $63.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $61.00 price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.73.

Shares of BMY opened at $53.28 on Tuesday. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a twelve month low of $46.94 and a twelve month high of $70.05. The stock has a market cap of $87.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.18. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 47.89% and a net margin of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in various therapeutic classes, such as oncology; cardiovascular; immunoscience; and virology, including human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection.

