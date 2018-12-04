Channing Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE)

Channing Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,853 shares during the quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $8,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 3,708.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,055,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112,577 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,185,000. Senator Investment Group LP increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 2,400,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,000 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 11,080.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,101,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 6,938,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,626 shares during the last quarter. 89.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total transaction of $96,168.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Charles A. Vice sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.09, for a total value of $2,698,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 419,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,370,630.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 221,825 shares of company stock valued at $17,068,138. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $81.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a one year low of $66.92 and a one year high of $82.65.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 43.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 31st that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ICE shares. ValuEngine upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. FIX started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for financial and commodity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings. The company operates marketplaces for listing, trading, and clearing an array of derivatives and securities contracts across various asset classes, including energy and agricultural commodities, interest rates, equities, equity and credit derivatives, exchange traded funds, bonds, and currencies.

