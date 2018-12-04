Chart Industries (GTLS) Trading Up 6.7%

Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) was up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $69.69 and last traded at $67.85. Approximately 618,466 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 85% from the average daily volume of 335,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.56.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GTLS shares. BidaskClub raised Chart Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Chart Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.50.

The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.52 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 5.69%. Chart Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its position in Chart Industries by 80.2% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 236,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,600,000 after buying an additional 105,347 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Chart Industries during the second quarter valued at $578,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Chart Industries during the second quarter valued at $216,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Chart Industries by 3.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 246,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,575,000 after buying an additional 8,190 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in Chart Industries during the second quarter valued at $540,000.

About Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment, packaged solutions, and value-add services for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy & Chemicals (E&C), Distribution & Storage (D&S), and BioMedical. The E&C segment primarily provides brazed aluminum heat exchangers, Core-in-Kettle heat exchangers, air cooled heat exchangers, cold boxes, and process systems, as well as axial cooling fans for power, heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refining end user applications.

