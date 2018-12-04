Chart Industries (GTLS) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on GTLS. Evercore ISI upgraded Chart Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chart Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.50.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

GTLS opened at $67.85 on Tuesday. Chart Industries has a 12 month low of $43.50 and a 12 month high of $80.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.28.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 5.69%. The firm had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Chart Industries will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 3.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 246,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,575,000 after acquiring an additional 8,190 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the second quarter valued at about $397,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the second quarter valued at about $404,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 0.5% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 317,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 16.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,710,000 after acquiring an additional 13,219 shares in the last quarter.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment, packaged solutions, and value-add services for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy & Chemicals (E&C), Distribution & Storage (D&S), and BioMedical. The E&C segment primarily provides brazed aluminum heat exchangers, Core-in-Kettle heat exchangers, air cooled heat exchangers, cold boxes, and process systems, as well as axial cooling fans for power, heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refining end user applications.

Further Reading: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.