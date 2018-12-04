Chesapeake Energy Co. (CHK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.15.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CHK shares. Wolfe Research cut Chesapeake Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. ValuEngine cut Chesapeake Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. SunTrust Banks cut Chesapeake Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 25th.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

In other news, EVP James R. Webb acquired 50,000 shares of Chesapeake Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.54 per share, for a total transaction of $177,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 871,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,085,279.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the second quarter worth $123,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the second quarter worth $128,000. Smart Money Group LLC bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the third quarter worth $129,000. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the second quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the second quarter worth $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CHK traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $2.96. The company had a trading volume of 15,406,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,645,212. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 3.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.93. Chesapeake Energy has a 1 year low of $2.53 and a 1 year high of $5.60.

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a negative return on equity of 54.07% and a net margin of 6.91%. Chesapeake Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana and East Texas; the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania.

Read More: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.