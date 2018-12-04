CIBC World Markets Inc. Buys Shares of 48,752 Vistra Energy Corp (VST)

CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 48,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VST. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vistra Energy by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,765,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,416,000 after purchasing an additional 850,027 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Vistra Energy by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,528,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,760,000 after purchasing an additional 673,705 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP grew its position in Vistra Energy by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 15,021,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671,796 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Vistra Energy by 105.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,737,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Vistra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $78,674,000.

Get Vistra Energy alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on VST. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vistra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Vistra Energy from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Vistra Energy in a research report on Monday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vistra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Vistra Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.44.

In other news, SVP Sara Graziano sold 3,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total transaction of $79,465.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 14,329,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $329,582,134.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,800 shares of company stock valued at $42,792 and have sold 14,371,314 shares valued at $330,609,710. 15.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:VST opened at $23.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 0.53. Vistra Energy Corp has a 52 week low of $17.70 and a 52 week high of $26.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Vistra Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.17% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. Vistra Energy’s revenue was up 76.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vistra Energy Corp will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/04/cibc-world-markets-inc-buys-shares-of-48752-vistra-energy-corp-vst.html.

Vistra Energy Company Profile

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.