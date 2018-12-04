CIBC World Markets Inc. Decreases Holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (GT)

CIBC World Markets Inc. reduced its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,305 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 65,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 80.7% in the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 5,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 2.9% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 83,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 33.7% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV grew its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 31.3% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 11,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber to $30.00 and set an “average” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.75.

GT opened at $23.78 on Tuesday. Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co has a twelve month low of $19.25 and a twelve month high of $36.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.74.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 26th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 3.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 1st were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.51%.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

