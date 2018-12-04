Circuits of Value (COVAL) 24 Hour Volume Hits $13,991.00

Circuits of Value (CURRENCY:COVAL) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. One Circuits of Value token can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges. Circuits of Value has a total market capitalization of $1.85 million and approximately $13,991.00 worth of Circuits of Value was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Circuits of Value has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Circuits of Value alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00005729 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000050 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000506 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About Circuits of Value

Circuits of Value (CRYPTO:COVAL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2014. Circuits of Value’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Circuits of Value’s official website is cov.al. Circuits of Value’s official Twitter account is @circuitsofvalue.

Circuits of Value Token Trading

Circuits of Value can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Circuits of Value directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Circuits of Value should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Circuits of Value using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Circuits of Value Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Circuits of Value and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.