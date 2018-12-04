Citadel Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (AMH)

Citadel Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,268,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,111,938 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.43% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $27,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the 3rd quarter worth $187,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the 3rd quarter worth $224,000. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMH stock opened at $20.90 on Tuesday. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $18.39 and a one year high of $23.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.22). American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 1.90% and a net margin of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $280.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.61%.

In other news, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 2,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.73 per share, for a total transaction of $47,460.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,840. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson bought 379,400 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.78 per share, with a total value of $7,504,532.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,920,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,467,054.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 2,598,479 shares of company stock valued at $52,828,125 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 26.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Raymond James downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Mizuho downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $25.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.83.

American Homes 4 Rent Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

