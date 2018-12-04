Citadel Advisors LLC Purchases 100,236 Shares of Black Knight Inc (BKI)

Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 709,933 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,236 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $36,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Knight during the second quarter worth about $101,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Black Knight in the third quarter worth about $171,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd acquired a new stake in Black Knight in the second quarter worth about $203,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Black Knight in the second quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Black Knight in the second quarter worth about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

BKI stock opened at $45.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.80. Black Knight Inc has a fifty-two week low of $42.30 and a fifty-two week high of $56.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Black Knight had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The business had revenue of $282.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.42 million. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Black Knight Inc will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BKI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Compass Point reduced their price objective on shares of Black Knight from $58.00 to $55.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Black Knight from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Knight Equity started coverage on shares of Black Knight in a report on Thursday, November 29th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $44.94 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Black Knight in a report on Thursday, November 29th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.84.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination and settlement services. The Data and Analytics segment refers to the data and analytics solutions to the mortgage, real estate and capital markets verticals.

