Citigroup Trims Target (TGT) Target Price to $78.00

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $84.00 to $78.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. They currently have a neutral rating on the retailer’s stock.

TGT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Target in a report on Friday, November 16th. They issued an overweight rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Target from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Target from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. ValuEngine cut Target from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $82.00 target price on Target and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $87.71.

Shares of Target stock opened at $72.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Target has a one year low of $60.45 and a one year high of $90.39.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $17.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. Target had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 4.31%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Target will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 20th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.35%.

In related news, insider Janna A. Potts sold 15,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $1,335,136.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $180,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Target during the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in Target during the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Sun Life Financial INC raised its position in Target by 739.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,444 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in Target during the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Target during the 3rd quarter valued at $141,000. 82.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials, including beauty products, personal and baby care products, cleaning products, paper products, and pet supplies; food and beverage products, such as dry grocery, dairy, frozen food, beverage, candy, snacks, deli, bakery, meat, and produce products; and apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, infants, and newborns, as well as intimate apparel, jewelry, accessories, and shoes.

