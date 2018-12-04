Citizens Financial Group (CFG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $34.07

Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $34.07 and last traded at $34.49, with a volume of 402605 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.55.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CFG. Macquarie upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.64.

The stock has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.86%.

In other news, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.32 per share, for a total transaction of $105,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,376,173.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles John Koch acquired 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.32 per share, with a total value of $508,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,813,711.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 315,289 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 101,285 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 23.4% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,469 shares of the bank’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,524 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,072 shares of the bank’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provide retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

