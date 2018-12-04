City (CHCO) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of City (NASDAQ:CHCO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $86.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “City Holding Company is a multi-bank holding company that provides diversified financial products and services to consumers and local businesses. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CHCO. BidaskClub cut City from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. ValuEngine cut City from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of City in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $78.33.

Shares of CHCO stock opened at $76.48 on Friday. City has a fifty-two week low of $64.32 and a fifty-two week high of $83.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.14. City had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 31.58%. The business had revenue of $51.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.58 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that City will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of City by 79.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of City by 1.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 125,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its holdings in shares of City by 15.0% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 6,151 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of City during the second quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of City by 71.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,212 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 12,968 shares during the last quarter. 69.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

City Company Profile

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

