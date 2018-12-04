CNO Financial Group (CNO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $17.50

CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.50 and last traded at $17.25, with a volume of 830215 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.23.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CNO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of CNO Financial Group in a report on Friday, August 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of CNO Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.11.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.03 million. CNO Financial Group had a negative net margin of 8.95% and a positive return on equity of 7.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CNO Financial Group Inc will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.80%.

In other CNO Financial Group news, EVP Matthew J. Zimpfer sold 17,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total value of $321,517.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 137,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,539,726.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen N. David acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.50 per share, with a total value of $37,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 19,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,561. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 1,236.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 8,296 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 4,966 shares during the period. 94.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO)

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

