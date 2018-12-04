Cobham (CBHMF) Raised to “Hold” at Deutsche Bank

Cobham (OTCMKTS:CBHMF) was upgraded by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Cobham from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Cobham from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 29th.

OTCMKTS CBHMF opened at $1.22 on Tuesday. Cobham has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $1.95.

Cobham Company Profile

Cobham plc provides a range of technologies and services to commercial, defense, aerospace, space, and security markets in the United Kingdom, the United States, other European countries, Australia, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Communications and Connectivity, Mission Systems, Advanced Electronic Solutions, and Aviation Services.

