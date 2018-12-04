Coca-Cola European Partners (CCEP) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

CCEP stock opened at $47.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Coca-Cola European Partners has a 52-week low of $36.17 and a 52-week high of $49.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.51% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola European Partners

Coca-Cola European Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of ready-to-drink beverages. IT operates through the following brands: Coca-Cola, Diet Coke or Coca-Cola Light, Coke Zero, Coca-Cola Life, Fanta, and Sprite. It also offers energy drinks, waters, juices, sports drinks, and ready-to-drink teas.

