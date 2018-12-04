Coherus Biosciences (CHRS) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Coherus Biosciences, Inc. is a biologics platform company developing biosimilar therapeutics. Its clinical stage pipeline consists of CHS-0214 in two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis; CHS-1420 that has completed a Phase I study to treat psoriasis or rheumatoid arthritis; and CHS-1701 which has completed a Phase I study for the treatment of breast cancer patients. Coherus Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in Redwood City, California. “

Get Coherus Biosciences alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Coherus Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Coherus Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRS traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.23. The company had a trading volume of 594,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,072. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.29, a quick ratio of 5.31 and a current ratio of 5.31. The company has a market capitalization of $752.36 million, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 3.69. Coherus Biosciences has a 52-week low of $8.20 and a 52-week high of $20.66.

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.08). As a group, research analysts predict that Coherus Biosciences will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coherus Biosciences news, insider Barbara K. Finck sold 1,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total transaction of $32,700.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $720,959.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 19.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRS. Hound Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Coherus Biosciences by 158.2% during the third quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 2,010,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,768 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Coherus Biosciences by 24.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,144,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,018,000 after purchasing an additional 810,358 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Coherus Biosciences by 41.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,826,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,135,000 after purchasing an additional 535,906 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Coherus Biosciences by 17.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,682,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,266,000 after purchasing an additional 406,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Coherus Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $4,379,000. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coherus Biosciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biosimilar company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products worldwide. The company engages in the development of late-stage clinical products, including CHS-1701 pegfilgrastim biosimilar, a granulocyte colony-stimulating factor product candidate; CHS-1420 adalimumab biosimilar, an anti-tumor necrosis factor product candidate; and CHS-0214, an etanercept biosimilar for rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Coherus Biosciences (CHRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Coherus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.