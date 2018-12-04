Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (DIAL)

Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 4th will be given a dividend of 0.0565 per share on Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 3rd.

NYSEARCA:DIAL opened at $18.94 on Tuesday. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF has a 1 year low of $18.73 and a 1 year high of $20.09.

