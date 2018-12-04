Columbia Pacific Advisors LLC Has $3.44 Million Position in HighPoint Resources Corp (HPR)

Columbia Pacific Advisors LLC lowered its stake in HighPoint Resources Corp (NYSE:HPR) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 762,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,200 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Resources makes up 4.7% of Columbia Pacific Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Columbia Pacific Advisors LLC owned about 0.36% of HighPoint Resources worth $3,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in HighPoint Resources by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,014,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,293 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in HighPoint Resources by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,602,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,383,000 after acquiring an additional 594,800 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in HighPoint Resources by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,766,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549,709 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in HighPoint Resources by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,839,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in HighPoint Resources by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,832,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,701,000 after acquiring an additional 454,827 shares in the last quarter. 98.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on HPR. Zacks Investment Research cut HighPoint Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets set a $6.00 target price on HighPoint Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 12th. Imperial Capital set a $9.00 target price on HighPoint Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Seaport Global Securities raised HighPoint Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut HighPoint Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.04.

NYSE:HPR opened at $3.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. HighPoint Resources Corp has a fifty-two week low of $3.20 and a fifty-two week high of $7.60.

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $131.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.47 million. HighPoint Resources had a negative net margin of 44.13% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. The company’s revenue was up 93.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. Research analysts forecast that HighPoint Resources Corp will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Troy L. Schindler purchased 10,000 shares of HighPoint Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About HighPoint Resources

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Northeast Wattenberg and Hereford fields of the Denver Julesburg basin located in the eastern plains of Colorado and parts of southeastern Wyoming.

