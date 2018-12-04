Columbia Partners L.L.C. Investment Management Purchases Shares of 1,602 Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW)

Columbia Partners L.L.C. Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,602 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter worth $287,828,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth $1,564,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 12.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,582,597 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,630,834,000 after acquiring an additional 402,592 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 6,366.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 359,008 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $146,321,000 after acquiring an additional 353,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 312.9% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 392,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $178,779,000 after acquiring an additional 297,624 shares in the last quarter. 76.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHW stock opened at $418.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.04. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 52 week low of $355.28 and a 52 week high of $479.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.38.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.71 by ($0.03). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 45.22%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. On average, analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 19.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.11%.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, Director John M. Stropki purchased 675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $375.00 per share, for a total transaction of $253,125.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Longbow Research assumed coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Argus set a $480.00 price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Buckingham Research decreased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $425.00 to $410.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $500.00 to $467.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $467.40.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers primarily in North and South America, the Caribbean, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

