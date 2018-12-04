Comerica Bank Has $1.60 Million Holdings in Innospec Inc. (IOSP)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,136 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.10% of Innospec worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Innospec by 12.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,570,805 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $273,345,000 after acquiring an additional 399,488 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innospec by 2.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,820,121 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $292,430,000 after acquiring an additional 94,111 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Innospec by 6.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 527,967 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,416,000 after acquiring an additional 30,226 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innospec by 10.6% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 228,664 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,504,000 after acquiring an additional 21,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Innospec by 2,016.9% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,677 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 20,653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Innospec alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IOSP. ValuEngine lowered Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Innospec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Innospec from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.50.

Shares of NASDAQ IOSP opened at $73.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.10. Innospec Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.13 and a 52 week high of $83.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $363.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.50 million. Innospec had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 4.17%. Innospec’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Innospec Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 19th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 16th. This represents a yield of 1.18%. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.31%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/04/comerica-bank-has-1-60-million-holdings-in-innospec-inc-iosp.html.

Innospec Profile

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals for use as fuel additives, ingredients for personal care, home care, agrochemical, mining and other applications, and oilfield chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services, and Octane Additives.

See Also: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Innospec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innospec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.