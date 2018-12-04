Comerica Bank Sells 3,304 Shares of Franklin Electric Co. (FELE)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,304 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FELE. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the second quarter worth about $345,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new position in Franklin Electric during the second quarter valued at about $357,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Franklin Electric by 15.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 135.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 9,432 shares during the period. 78.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Steven William Aikman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.21, for a total transaction of $75,315.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,515 shares in the company, valued at $829,218.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John J. Haines sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $90,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. BidaskClub raised Franklin Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.80.

NASDAQ FELE opened at $45.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Franklin Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $38.45 and a 1-year high of $51.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.55.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $341.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.18 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 1st were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

Franklin Electric Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

