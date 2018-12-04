Comerica Incorporated (CMA) Position Lifted by AMP Capital Investors Ltd

AMP Capital Investors Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,763 shares during the quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd owned about 0.09% of Comerica worth $12,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 42,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,856,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Comerica by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. boosted its stake in Comerica by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 13,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Comerica by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Comerica by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 39,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. 84.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Comerica to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. B. Riley set a $107.00 price target on Comerica and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Comerica to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Comerica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.26.

NYSE:CMA opened at $79.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Comerica Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $77.33 and a fifty-two week high of $102.66.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $833.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.72 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 29.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Comerica’s payout ratio is 50.74%.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Business Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management, and loan syndication.

