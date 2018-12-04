Comet Price Reaches $0.0141 on Major Exchanges (CMT)

Comet (CURRENCY:CMT) traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. Comet has a market capitalization of $12,304.00 and $201.00 worth of Comet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Comet has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Comet coin can now be purchased for $0.0141 or 0.00000359 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Anoncoin (ANC) traded up 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00034958 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000218 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000109 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000314 BTC.

CampusCoin (CMPCO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000010 BTC.

GlobalCoin (GLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Comet Coin Profile

CMT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2016. Comet’s total supply is 872,830 coins. Comet’s official Twitter account is @cometcoin. The official website for Comet is cometcoin.com.

Comet Coin Trading

Comet can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Comet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Comet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Comet using one of the exchanges listed above.

