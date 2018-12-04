Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $798,000 Stake in Connecticut Water Service Inc (CTWS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its position in Connecticut Water Service Inc (NASDAQ:CTWS) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 786 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Connecticut Water Service were worth $798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTWS. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Connecticut Water Service in the 3rd quarter valued at $194,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Connecticut Water Service by 133.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 89,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,222,000 after buying an additional 51,331 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in Connecticut Water Service in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,047,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Connecticut Water Service by 293.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 16,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Finally, ARP Americas LP grew its holdings in shares of Connecticut Water Service by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 23,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 47.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTWS opened at $69.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.61. Connecticut Water Service Inc has a twelve month low of $48.86 and a twelve month high of $70.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $838.42 million, a PE ratio of 37.21 and a beta of -0.08.

Connecticut Water Service (NASDAQ:CTWS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter. Connecticut Water Service had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $39.30 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Connecticut Water Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. UBS Group lowered shares of Connecticut Water Service from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Connecticut Water Service in a report on Monday, September 17th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

About Connecticut Water Service

Connecticut Water Service, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated water company. The company operates through three segments: Water Operations, Real Estate Transactions, and Services and Rentals. The Water Operations segment supplies public drinking water. The Real Estate Transactions segment is involved in the sale or donation of its real estate holdings.

