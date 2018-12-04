Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Trims Stake in Fidelity National Financial Inc (FNF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,909 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNF. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,598,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 245,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,223,000 after buying an additional 77,331 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 468,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,621,000 after buying an additional 28,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 251,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,454,000 after purchasing an additional 47,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FNF opened at $33.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 0.91. Fidelity National Financial Inc has a 1-year low of $31.14 and a 1-year high of $42.52.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.01). Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial Inc will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 52.86%.

In other news, Director Cary H. Thompson sold 85,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $3,434,123.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 74,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,967,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John D. Rood bought 31,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.51 per share, with a total value of $1,014,312.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 43,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,069.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised Fidelity National Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a $43.00 price target on Fidelity National Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidelity National Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.40.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides title insurance, technology, and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including collection and trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

