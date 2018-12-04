Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 2,403 Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (MMSI)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 22.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,067 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MMSI. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the third quarter worth $107,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the second quarter worth $208,000. Intrust Bank NA purchased a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the second quarter worth $211,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the third quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 10,444.4% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 471,864 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 467,389 shares during the period. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MMSI stock opened at $62.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.14, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.22. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.55 and a 12 month high of $66.34.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $221.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.62 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 10.86%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Merit Medical Systems news, Director Nolan E. Karras sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $122,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director F. Ann Millner sold 9,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total transaction of $546,033.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,155.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,593 shares of company stock valued at $2,501,846. Insiders own 5.16% of the company’s stock.

MMSI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Sidoti set a $79.00 target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Merit Medical Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.10.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. It provides various peripheral intervention products, including access, angiography, intervention, and drainage and biopsy products to alleviate patients suffering from peripheral vascular and non-vascular diseases; and cardiac intervention products to aid in the treatment of various cardiac conditions specific to interventional cardiology and electrophysiology, including cardiac rhythm management and lead management.

