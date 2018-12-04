Community Health Systems (CYH) Receives $3.46 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.46.

CYH has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Community Health Systems from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Community Health Systems in a report on Thursday, November 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Community Health Systems by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,839,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,587,000 after acquiring an additional 872,001 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Community Health Systems by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,248,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,817,000 after acquiring an additional 987,647 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Community Health Systems by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,213,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,267,000 after acquiring an additional 837,427 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Community Health Systems by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,700,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,723,000 after acquiring an additional 603,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Community Health Systems by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,299,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,958,000 after acquiring an additional 832,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CYH traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,627,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,558,459. The stock has a market cap of $552.35 million, a P/E ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.68. Community Health Systems has a 1 year low of $2.48 and a 1 year high of $6.36.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Community Health Systems had a negative net margin of 17.97% and a negative return on equity of 36.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.77) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Community Health Systems will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

Community Health Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

