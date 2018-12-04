Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Acquires 13,096 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (MCD)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 89,177 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 13,096 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $14,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MCD. Fundsmith Equity Fund L.P. acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s in the second quarter worth approximately $1,191,239,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Mcdonald’s by 6,582,167.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,964,544 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,332,390,000 after buying an additional 7,964,423 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s in the second quarter worth approximately $179,723,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Mcdonald’s by 5.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,483,955 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,052,941,000 after buying an additional 1,014,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Mcdonald’s by 30.3% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,808,550 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $440,072,000 after buying an additional 652,752 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Mcdonald’s stock opened at $185.37 on Tuesday. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12 month low of $146.84 and a 12 month high of $190.88. The firm has a market cap of $145.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.55.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The fast-food giant reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.11. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 24.56% and a negative return on equity of 116.43%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. Mcdonald’s’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This is a boost from Mcdonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 60.66%.

In other news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.68, for a total transaction of $849,665.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 15,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.17, for a total transaction of $2,666,509.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,306 shares in the company, valued at $3,048,798.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 221,041 shares of company stock worth $38,839,407. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on MCD. Barclays set a $198.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Mcdonald’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $173.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.58.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 37,241 restaurants, including 34,108 franchised restaurants comprising 21,366 franchised to conventional franchisees, 6,945 licensed to developmental licensees, and 5,797 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 3,133 company-operated restaurants.

