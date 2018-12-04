Comparing Medizone International (MZEI) and Aceto (ACET)

Medizone International (OTCMKTS:MZEI) and Aceto (NASDAQ:ACET) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Medizone International and Aceto’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medizone International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Aceto $711.36 million 0.07 -$316.12 million N/A N/A

Medizone International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Aceto.

Dividends

Aceto pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Medizone International does not pay a dividend. Aceto has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of Medizone International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.6% of Aceto shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of Medizone International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Aceto shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Medizone International and Aceto’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medizone International N/A N/A N/A Aceto -38.57% -15.73% -3.57%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Medizone International and Aceto, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medizone International 0 0 0 0 N/A Aceto 2 0 0 0 1.00

Aceto has a consensus target price of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 25.00%.

Summary

Aceto beats Medizone International on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Medizone International

Medizone International, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells disinfection systems in the United States and internationally. It offers AsepticSure system, a disinfection system that is used in medical facilities, such as hospitals, clinics, physician's offices, outpatient surgical centers, and long-term care facilities; food industry; bio-safety labs; athletic facilities, such as gyms and locker rooms, as well as sports equipment; and mortuaries, bio-defense and response to pandemics, building remediation, tissue labs, sporting venues, and hotels, as well as clean rooms to disinfect hard and non-porous surfaces. The company was founded in 1986 and is based in Kalamazoo, Michigan.

About Aceto

Aceto Corporation engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of finished dosage form generic pharmaceuticals, nutraceutical products, pharmaceutical active ingredients and intermediates, specialty performance chemicals, and agricultural protection products. The company operates in three segments: Human Health, Pharmaceutical Ingredients, and Performance Chemicals. The Human Health segment supplies raw materials used in the production of nutritional and packaged dietary supplements, including vitamins, amino acids, iron compounds, and biochemicals used in pharmaceutical and nutritional preparations. This segment is also involved in developing and marketing generic pharmaceutical products. It sells its generic prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products to wholesalers, chain drug stores, distributors, and mass merchandisers. The Pharmaceutical Ingredients segment offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates to various generic drug companies. The Performance Chemicals segment provides specialty chemicals for use in the manufacture of plastics, surface coatings, cosmetics and personal care, textiles, and fuels and lubricants, as well as for food, flavor, paper, and film industries; dye and pigment intermediates used in the color-producing industries; and organic intermediates used in the production of agrochemicals. Its raw materials are also used in electronic parts for photo tooling, circuit boards, and production of computer chips. This segment also offers agricultural protection products comprising herbicides, fungicides, and insecticides, which control weed growth and the spread of insects and microorganisms; and sprout inhibitors for potatoes. The company serves various companies in the industrial chemical, agricultural, and human health and pharmaceutical industries primarily in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Aceto Corporation was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Port Washington, New York.

