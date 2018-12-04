Comparing SofTech (SOFT) and Pareteum (TEUM)

SofTech (OTCMKTS:SOFT) and Pareteum (NASDAQ:TEUM) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.8% of Pareteum shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.6% of SofTech shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Pareteum shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for SofTech and Pareteum, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SofTech 0 0 0 0 N/A Pareteum 0 1 1 0 2.50

Profitability

This table compares SofTech and Pareteum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SofTech N/A N/A N/A Pareteum -67.83% -60.67% -43.28%

Risk and Volatility

SofTech has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pareteum has a beta of 0.02, suggesting that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SofTech and Pareteum’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SofTech $4.17 million 0.04 -$670,000.00 N/A N/A Pareteum $13.55 million 13.07 -$12.46 million ($0.84) -2.17

SofTech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pareteum.

Summary

SofTech beats Pareteum on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

SofTech Company Profile

SofTech, Inc. develops, markets, distributes, and supports computer aided design (CAD), and product data management and collaboration computer solutions for the product lifecycle management (PLM) industry primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers ProductCenter, a collaborative PLM solution, which manages the engineering data and electronic files of discrete parts designed in various used third party proprietary design technologies; delivers a combination of document management, design integration, configuration control, change management, bill of materials management, and integration capability with other enterprise-wide systems; enables secure management of product information; and allows engineers and the design chain to manage, share, modify, and track product data and documents in the product development lifecycle. Its ProductCenter technology also allows employees, customers, suppliers, and other team members to securely exchange product information while maintaining a centralized database of critical product data; and enables integration with other business applications, such as enterprise resource planning, supply chain management, and customer relationship management for data exchange across the product lifecycle. In addition, the company offers Connector platform, a technology that allows for a direct interface between Aras Corporation's Innovator solution and CAD products. SofTech, Inc. markets and distributes its products and services primarily through a direct sales force and its service organization, as well as through resellers. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts.

Pareteum Company Profile

Pareteum Corporation operates a communications cloud services platform in Europe and internationally. Its platform provides mobility, messaging, and security services and applications, with a single-sign-on, application program interface (API), and software development suite. The company's platform hosts integrated IT/back office and core network functionality for mobile network operators, as well as for enterprises to implement and leverage mobile communications solutions on a SaaS, PaaS, or IaaS basis. It also offers operational support system for channel partners with APIs for integration with third party systems, workflows for complex application orchestration, and customer support with branded portals and plug-ins for various other applications. Pareteum Corporation serves the markets of Internet of Things, mobile virtual network operators, smart cities, and application developers. The company was formerly known as Elephant Talk Communications Corp. and changed its name to Pareteum Corporation in November 2016. Pareteum Corporation is based in New York, New York.

