Comparing United Internet (UDIRF) & Commerzbank (CRZBY)

United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) and Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of Commerzbank shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares United Internet and Commerzbank’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Internet $4.37 billion 2.02 N/A N/A N/A Commerzbank $14.89 billion 0.72 $176.32 million N/A N/A

Commerzbank has higher revenue and earnings than United Internet.

Risk & Volatility

United Internet has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Commerzbank has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for United Internet and Commerzbank, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Internet 0 1 2 0 2.67 Commerzbank 3 1 1 0 1.60

Profitability

This table compares United Internet and Commerzbank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Internet N/A N/A N/A Commerzbank 6.72% 2.85% 0.18%

Summary

Commerzbank beats United Internet on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

United Internet Company Profile

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through Access and Applications segments. The Access segment offers landline and mobile Internet access products; and related applications, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and video-on-demand or IPTV. This segments also provides data and network solutions for small and medium-sized companies; and infrastructure services for large corporations under the 1&1, winSIM, yourfone, and smartmobile.de brands. The Applications segment provides applications, such as domains, home pages, Webhosting, servers and e-shops, group work, online storage, and office software applications, as well as personal information management applications comprising e-mail, to-do lists, appointments, and addresses; and customers performance-based advertising and sales platforms on the Internet. This segment offers its products to home-users and business-users under the Sedo, GMX, mail.com, WEB.DE, 1&1, Arsys, Fasthosts, home.pl, InterNetX, ProfitBricks, Strato, and united-domains brands. It also provides customers professional services in the field of active domain management. The company has operations in Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, the Netherlands, Austria, Poland, Switzerland, Spain, Canada, Mexico, and the United States. United Internet AG was founded in 1988 and is based in Montabaur, Germany.

Commerzbank Company Profile

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through Private and Small-Business Customers; Corporate Clients; and Asset & Capital Recovery segments. The company's private banking services include current and savings accounts, credit cards, loans and mortgages, investments, and financial advisory services; business client's services comprise business accounts, electronic banking, POS systems, and integrated payment management services, as well as advisory services; and corporate client's services include international business, cash management, liquidity management, financing, investment and corporate, and capital markets financing, as well as corporate accounts and online banking services. It also offers commercial payments, cheques, clearing and custody services, and other services; trade finance, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantee, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; bilateral loans, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services; money market, hedging, and commodities and precious metals products; and wealth management services. In addition, the company provides commercial real estate and ship financing services, as well as public financing services. As of March 27, 2018, it operated approximately 1,000 branches. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Frankfurt am Main, Germany.

