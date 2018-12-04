Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 53,950 Shares of Vera Bradley, Inc. (VRA)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,256 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,950 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Vera Bradley were worth $3,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Vera Bradley during the 2nd quarter worth $784,000. Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 650.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 82,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 71,600 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Vera Bradley during the 2nd quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 104,741 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 30,400 shares in the last quarter. 71.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Michael C. Ray sold 2,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total transaction of $40,515.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,337,218.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Anne Marie Ray sold 14,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total value of $225,746.99. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,198,198.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,251,314 shares of company stock worth $18,529,999. 30.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VRA shares. TheStreet raised Vera Bradley from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. BidaskClub raised Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, September 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Vera Bradley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Vera Bradley from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.25.

Shares of VRA stock opened at $11.26 on Tuesday. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.36 and a 1-year high of $17.38. The stock has a market cap of $389.63 million, a P/E ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.39.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 5th. The textile maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.10. Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 3.76%. The company had revenue of $113.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through two segments, Direct and Indirect. The company offers totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; and travel products, such as rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

