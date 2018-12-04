Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 129,056 Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 129,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,673,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.13% of Tenet Healthcare as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of THC. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000.

NYSE:THC opened at $26.92 on Tuesday. Tenet Healthcare Corp has a fifty-two week low of $12.45 and a fifty-two week high of $39.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.55, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.18. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 47.38% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Corp will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on THC. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Mizuho set a $36.00 price target on Tenet Healthcare and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tenet Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.56.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. It operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The company's general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

