Connors Investor Services Inc. Decreases Holdings in Raven Industries, Inc. (RAVN)

Connors Investor Services Inc. trimmed its position in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) by 2.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,860 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,254 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings in Raven Industries were worth $2,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First National Bank Sioux Falls grew its holdings in Raven Industries by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 10,449 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Raven Industries by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 86,919 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in Raven Industries by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 69,780 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Raven Industries by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 16,002 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 3,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Raven Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. 74.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on RAVN shares. BidaskClub lowered Raven Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised Raven Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.67.

Shares of NASDAQ RAVN opened at $40.94 on Tuesday. Raven Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $31.45 and a one year high of $49.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.91, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.45.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $104.83 million for the quarter. Raven Industries had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 13.82%. Equities research analysts predict that Raven Industries, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About Raven Industries

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geomembrane, construction, and aerospace/defense markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar. The Applied Technology segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services precision agriculture products and information management tools that enable growers to enhance farm yields.

