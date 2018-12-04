Connors Investor Services Inc. Grows Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (TYL)

Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,677 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares during the period. Tyler Technologies comprises 1.9% of Connors Investor Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $13,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 11.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 5.4% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 4,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 5.7% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 4,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 34.0% during the third quarter. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 16.0% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TYL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Tyler Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Tyler Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.36.

NYSE TYL opened at $193.44 on Tuesday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $176.36 and a 52 week high of $252.47. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 60.83, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.89.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23. The business had revenue of $236.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.98 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Brenda A. Cline sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.39, for a total value of $1,001,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,251,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Luther King, Jr. sold 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.29, for a total transaction of $53,154.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 72,864 shares in the company, valued at $14,083,882.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,927 shares of company stock worth $6,278,880 over the last ninety days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. The company's financial management solutions include modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; and utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services.

