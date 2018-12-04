Connors Investor Services Inc. Has $4.39 Million Stake in NV5 Global Inc (NVEE)

Connors Investor Services Inc. cut its position in NV5 Global Inc (NASDAQ:NVEE) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 683 shares during the quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. owned 0.41% of NV5 Global worth $4,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. S Squared Technology LLC purchased a new position in shares of NV5 Global in the third quarter valued at $2,601,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 3.1% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 108,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 2.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 521,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,171,000 after purchasing an additional 13,427 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of NV5 Global in the third quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 14.9% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.95% of the company’s stock.

NVEE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NV5 Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of NV5 Global in a research note on Monday, August 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NV5 Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of NV5 Global in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NV5 Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.14.

NVEE opened at $73.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $915.78 million, a P/E ratio of 30.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.45. NV5 Global Inc has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $96.70.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $104.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.50 million. NV5 Global had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NV5 Global Inc will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $95,607.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.94, for a total transaction of $729,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 246,783 shares in the company, valued at $18,000,352.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 25.07% of the company’s stock.

About NV5 Global

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure; and Building, Technology & Sciences.

