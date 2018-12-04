Consolidated Communications (CNSL) Shares Down 6.3%

Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNSL) shares dropped 6.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.80 and last traded at $12.90. Approximately 1,064,510 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 780,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.76.

CNSL has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Consolidated Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Consolidated Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Consolidated Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Consolidated Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.67.

Get Consolidated Communications alerts:

The company has a market cap of $980.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.62 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $348.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.10 million. Consolidated Communications had a net margin of 4.46% and a negative return on equity of 4.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 15th will be paid a $0.387 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 14th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.00%. Consolidated Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 596.15%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Consolidated Communications by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,029,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $143,823,000 after buying an additional 813,801 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,641,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,645,000 after purchasing an additional 44,238 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,111,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,608,000 after purchasing an additional 314,701 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,633,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,548,000 after purchasing an additional 326,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,504,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,653,000 after purchasing an additional 137,218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Consolidated Communications (CNSL) Shares Down 6.3%” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/04/consolidated-communications-cnsl-shares-down-6-3.html.

About Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL)

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various integrated communications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers a range of communication services and products that include local and long-distance, high-speed broadband Internet access, video, voice over Internet protocol, private line, custom calling features, security, cloud, data center, managed and IT, and directory publishing services, as well as engages in equipment sales activities.

Featured Article: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.