Consort Medical (CSRT) Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to Outperform

Consort Medical (LON:CSRT) was upgraded by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm currently has a GBX 1,320 ($17.25) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 1,430 ($18.69). Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 71.43% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Consort Medical in a research note on Monday, September 10th.

Shares of LON CSRT traded down GBX 211 ($2.76) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 770 ($10.06). The stock had a trading volume of 334,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,005. Consort Medical has a twelve month low of GBX 976.09 ($12.75) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,230 ($16.07).

About Consort Medical

Consort Medical plc operates as a one-stop developer and manufacturer of drugs and premium drug delivery devices. It operates through two divisions, Bespak and Aesica. The company provides various life improving treatments to patients across worldwide through the design, development, and manufacture of medical devices for inhaled, injectable, nasal, and ocular drug delivery, as well as point of care diagnostics products.

