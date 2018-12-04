Constellation Brands, Inc. (STZ) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $245.05.

Several analysts recently weighed in on STZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Constellation Brands to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. SunTrust Banks cut Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Cann lowered their price objective on Constellation Brands from $234.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock traded down $5.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $192.70. The company had a trading volume of 83,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,862,336. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $37.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.05. Constellation Brands has a 52-week low of $187.87 and a 52-week high of $236.62.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 4th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 38.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Constellation Brands will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 5th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 33.94%.

In other news, VP Thomas Michael Kane sold 4,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.83, for a total transaction of $989,104.77. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,902,331.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Richard Sands sold 148,773 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.69, for a total value of $33,279,032.37. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 346,525 shares in the company, valued at $77,514,177.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 578,723 shares of company stock worth $129,438,449 over the last three months. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Sun Life Financial INC increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 155.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. TLP Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $136,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $140,000. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company sells wine across various categories, including table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Obregon Brewery, and Ballast Point brands.

