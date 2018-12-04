Continental Resources’ (CLR) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at HSBC

HSBC reiterated their hold rating on shares of Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) in a report issued on Friday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $76.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.48.

CLR opened at $49.19 on Friday. Continental Resources has a twelve month low of $43.53 and a twelve month high of $71.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a PE ratio of 96.45, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.48.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Continental Resources had a net margin of 35.43% and a return on equity of 18.48%. Continental Resources’s revenue was up 76.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Continental Resources will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Gary E. Gould sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $335,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLR. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Continental Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Continental Resources by 12.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,695,983 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $115,802,000 after acquiring an additional 185,580 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Continental Resources by 1.8% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 356,339 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $24,331,000 after acquiring an additional 6,432 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in Continental Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,623,000. Finally, Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Continental Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,448,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.61% of the company’s stock.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

