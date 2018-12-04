Contrasting Amdocs (DOX) and AGM Group (AGMH)

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) and AGM Group (NASDAQ:AGMH) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Dividends

Amdocs pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. AGM Group does not pay a dividend. Amdocs pays out 26.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Amdocs has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Amdocs and AGM Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amdocs 0 3 4 0 2.57 AGM Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Amdocs currently has a consensus price target of $72.37, indicating a potential upside of 10.35%. Given Amdocs’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Amdocs is more favorable than AGM Group.

Profitability

This table compares Amdocs and AGM Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amdocs 8.92% 15.06% 9.90% AGM Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Amdocs and AGM Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amdocs $3.97 billion 2.37 $354.39 million $3.74 17.53 AGM Group $12.54 million 63.42 $3.89 million N/A N/A

Amdocs has higher revenue and earnings than AGM Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.2% of Amdocs shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of AGM Group shares are held by institutional investors. 15.4% of Amdocs shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Amdocs beats AGM Group on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services solutions to the communications, entertainment, pay TV, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers customer experience and monetization solutions that allow its customers to contextual and personalize interactions. It also provides operational support systems for fixed line, broadband, wireless, and cable TV networks; and network optimization suite to plan, build, launch, manage, and optimize mobile networks. In addition, the company offers network functions virtualization standards-based software solutions to virtualize network services; intelligence and real-time data products; and enterprise and B2B service to small and medium-sized business and enterprise customers. Further, it provides Internet of things monetization and connected home platforms to support connected devices, a cloud-based environment to offer integrated home services, and a solution that allows enterprises to purchase connectivity from service providers in a wholesale mode; and over-the-top and entertainment products. Additionally, the company offers mobile financial services, and big data analytics products; and entertainment and media solutions that enable the management of media and advertising selling, fulfillment, operations, advertiser and consumer experience, and financial processes in digital and print media, as well as Amdocs Optima, a converged multi-tenant digital customer management and commerce platform. It also provides thought leadership and advisory, systems integration, transformation, managed, order gateway, testing, revenue guard, and network services, as well as digital business operations for order to activation. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Chesterfield, Missouri.

About AGM Group

AGM Group Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, focuses on providing financial technology services to brokers and institutional clients in the People's Republic of China. It offers online trading platform application, and computer program technical support and solution service; trading services for foreign exchange, precious metals, and oil spot contracts; and program trading application technology and management services. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Wanchai, Hong Kong.

