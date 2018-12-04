Contrasting Banco Santander Brasil (BSBR) and Royal Bank of Canada (RY)

Banco Santander Brasil (NYSE:BSBR) and Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Banco Santander Brasil pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Royal Bank of Canada pays an annual dividend of $3.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Banco Santander Brasil pays out 19.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Royal Bank of Canada pays out 46.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Banco Santander Brasil and Royal Bank of Canada’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Santander Brasil $27.39 billion 1.54 $2.80 billion $0.73 15.45 Royal Bank of Canada $43.93 billion 2.42 $9.64 billion $6.53 11.29

Royal Bank of Canada has higher revenue and earnings than Banco Santander Brasil. Royal Bank of Canada is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Banco Santander Brasil, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Banco Santander Brasil has a beta of 1, suggesting that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Royal Bank of Canada has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Banco Santander Brasil and Royal Bank of Canada, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco Santander Brasil 0 4 0 0 2.00 Royal Bank of Canada 1 4 5 0 2.40

Banco Santander Brasil currently has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.38%. Royal Bank of Canada has a consensus price target of $102.00, indicating a potential upside of 38.32%. Given Royal Bank of Canada’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Royal Bank of Canada is more favorable than Banco Santander Brasil.

Profitability

This table compares Banco Santander Brasil and Royal Bank of Canada’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Santander Brasil 13.00% 12.58% 1.65% Royal Bank of Canada 21.60% 18.09% 0.98%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.0% of Banco Santander Brasil shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.2% of Royal Bank of Canada shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Royal Bank of Canada beats Banco Santander Brasil on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Banco Santander Brasil

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. provides banking products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. It offers savings and investment products, annuities, loans and advances, mortgage loans, credit cards, pension plans, and social securities, as well as leasing and foreign exchange services. The company also provides payment, securities and insurance brokerage, capitalization, buying club management, securitization, credit and recovery management, resource management, and other services. Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers personal and business banking services, as well as auto financing and retail investment products. This segment also provides a suite of financial products and services to individual, business clients, and public institutions through its branch, automated teller machines, online, mobile, and telephone banking networks, as well as through sales professionals. Its Wealth Management segment offers a suite of investment, trust, banking, credit, and other wealth management solutions to high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients; and asset management products and services directly to institutional and individual clients through its distribution channels and third-party distributors. The company's Insurance segment provides life, health, home, auto, travel, wealth, group, and reinsurance products and solutions through retail insurance branches, field sales representatives, advice centers, and online network, as well as through independent insurance advisors and affinity relationships. Its Investor and Treasury Services segment offers asset services, custody, payments, and treasury services for financial and other institutional investors. This segment also provides cash management, correspondent banking, and trade finance for financial institutions; and short-term funding and liquidity management services. The company's Capital Markets segment offers corporate and investment banking, as well as equity and debt origination, distribution, and structuring and trading for public and private companies, institutional investors, governments, and central banks. Royal Bank of Canada was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

