Contrasting Inter Parfums (IPAR) & HYPERA S A/S (HYPMY)

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) and HYPERA S A/S (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

56.0% of Inter Parfums shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of HYPERA S A/S shares are held by institutional investors. 45.0% of Inter Parfums shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Inter Parfums pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. HYPERA S A/S pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Inter Parfums pays out 63.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Inter Parfums has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Inter Parfums and HYPERA S A/S, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inter Parfums 0 2 4 0 2.67 HYPERA S A/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

Inter Parfums presently has a consensus target price of $67.75, indicating a potential upside of 8.43%. Given Inter Parfums’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Inter Parfums is more favorable than HYPERA S A/S.

Profitability

This table compares Inter Parfums and HYPERA S A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inter Parfums 7.74% 8.60% 6.37% HYPERA S A/S 31.62% 13.69% 10.97%

Volatility and Risk

Inter Parfums has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HYPERA S A/S has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Inter Parfums and HYPERA S A/S’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inter Parfums $591.25 million 3.31 $41.59 million $1.33 46.98 HYPERA S A/S $538.51 million 9.63 $302.21 million N/A N/A

HYPERA S A/S has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Inter Parfums.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T. Dupont, Van Cleef & Arpels, Abercrombie & Fitch, Agent Provocateur, Anna Sui, bebe, Dunhill, Hollister, French Connection, and Oscar de la Renta brand names, as well as under the Intimate and Aziza names. It sells its products to department stores, perfumeries, specialty stores, domestic and international wholesalers, and distributors. The company was formerly known as Jean Philippe Fragrances, Inc. and changed its name to Inter Parfums, Inc. in July 1999. Inter Parfums, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About HYPERA S A/S

Hypera S.A. operates as a pharmaceutical company in Brazil. The company offers prescription medications under the Farmasa, Neo Química, and Luper brands; and over-the-counter medications comprising laxative, antacid, antispasmodic, topical antiseptic, topical, nasal decongestant, and other drugs under Gelol, Anapyon, Biotônico Fontoura, Epocler, Merthiolate, Tamarine, and Rinosoro brands. It also provides similars and generics under the Neo Química brand; dermocosmetics under the Lanidrant, Agecare, Dersab, Epidac, Epidrat, Episol, Hidramamy, Creme rejuvenecedor, Blancy, and Pielus brands; and food supplements and sweeteners. The company was formerly known as Hypermarcas S.A. and changed its name to Hypera S.A. in February 2018. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.