Contrasting NINE DRAGONS PA/ADR (NDGPY) and Verso (VRS)

NINE DRAGONS PA/ADR (OTCMKTS:NDGPY) and Verso (NYSE:VRS) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.4% of Verso shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Verso shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for NINE DRAGONS PA/ADR and Verso, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NINE DRAGONS PA/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A Verso 0 0 2 0 3.00

Verso has a consensus price target of $48.50, suggesting a potential upside of 93.46%. Given Verso’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Verso is more favorable than NINE DRAGONS PA/ADR.

Risk and Volatility

NINE DRAGONS PA/ADR has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Verso has a beta of 2.15, meaning that its share price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NINE DRAGONS PA/ADR and Verso’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NINE DRAGONS PA/ADR $5.75 billion 0.88 $643.52 million N/A N/A Verso $2.46 billion 0.35 -$30.00 million ($0.75) -33.43

NINE DRAGONS PA/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Verso.

Profitability

This table compares NINE DRAGONS PA/ADR and Verso’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NINE DRAGONS PA/ADR N/A N/A N/A Verso 4.61% 17.33% 6.48%

Dividends

NINE DRAGONS PA/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.55 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Verso does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Verso beats NINE DRAGONS PA/ADR on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

NINE DRAGONS PA/ADR Company Profile

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells packaging paper, recycled printing and writing paper, and specialty paper products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers linerboard products, including Kraft, test, white top, and coated linerboards; and high performance corrugating medium and coated duplex boards. It also provides recycled printing and writing paper, such as uncoated wood-free paper and office paper; capacitor tissue paper; low and high voltage, ultra-high-voltage transformer coil winding, and heat-resistant insulating paper; and Kraft pulp. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Kwun Tong, Hong Kong. Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited is a subsidiary of Best Result Holdings Limited.

Verso Company Profile

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and northern bleached hardwood Kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and specialty paper grades, as well as to manufacture tissue products. Its paper products are used primarily in media and marketing applications, including catalogs, magazines, and commercial printing applications, such as high-end advertising brochures, annual reports, and direct-mail advertising; and specialty applications comprising flexible packaging, and label and converting. The company was formerly known as Verso Paper Corp. and changed its name to Verso Corporation in January 2015. Verso Corporation was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Miamisburg, Ohio.

