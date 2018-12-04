Contrasting Sterling Consolidated (STCC) and EnPro Industries (NPO)

Sterling Consolidated (OTCMKTS:STCC) and EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

EnPro Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Sterling Consolidated does not pay a dividend. EnPro Industries pays out 41.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. EnPro Industries has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Sterling Consolidated and EnPro Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sterling Consolidated -11.87% -103.95% -13.94% EnPro Industries 4.63% 8.68% 4.30%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sterling Consolidated and EnPro Industries’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sterling Consolidated $6.45 million 0.84 -$530,000.00 N/A N/A EnPro Industries $1.31 billion 1.08 $539.80 million $2.30 29.59

EnPro Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Sterling Consolidated.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sterling Consolidated and EnPro Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sterling Consolidated 0 0 0 0 N/A EnPro Industries 0 0 4 0 3.00

EnPro Industries has a consensus price target of $85.50, indicating a potential upside of 25.64%. Given EnPro Industries’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe EnPro Industries is more favorable than Sterling Consolidated.

Risk and Volatility

Sterling Consolidated has a beta of -4.23, suggesting that its stock price is 523% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EnPro Industries has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.6% of EnPro Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of EnPro Industries shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

EnPro Industries beats Sterling Consolidated on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sterling Consolidated Company Profile

Sterling Consolidated Corp., through its subsidiary, Sterling Seal and Supply Inc., distributes and sells O-rings and other rubber products worldwide. The company provides O-rings, rubber seals, oil seals, custom molded rubber parts, custom Teflon parts, Teflon rods, O-ring cords, bonded seals, O-ring kits, and stuffing box sealant products for use in automotive, pump, transmission, oil and energy, machinery, and packaging industries. It serves smaller distributors and original equipment manufacturers. The company, through its other subsidiaries, offers freight forwarding and related services; and rents commercial space to third parties. The company was formerly known as Oceanview Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Sterling Consolidated Corp. in May 2012. Sterling Consolidated Corp. was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Neptune, New Jersey.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company's Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packings; resilient metal seals; elastomeric seals; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations; hole forming products; manhole infiltration sealing systems; bellows and bellows assemblies; pedestals; custom-engineered mechanical seals; polytetrafluoroethylene products; and heavy-duty commercial vehicle parts. This segment's products are used in the chemical and petrochemical processing, petroleum extraction and refining, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries. Its Engineered Products segment offers self-lubricating, non-rolling, metal-polymer, solid polymer, and filament wound bearing products; aluminum blocks for hydraulic applications; and precision engineered components and lubrication systems for reciprocating compressors. Its products has applications in the automotive, pharmaceutical, pulp and paper, natural gas, health, power generation, machine tools, air treatment, refining, petrochemical, and general industrial markets. The company's Power Systems segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services heavy-duty, medium-speed diesel, natural gas, and dual fuel reciprocating engines for shipyards, municipal utilities, institutional and industrial organizations, sewage treatment plants, nuclear power plants, and offshore oil and gas platforms. EnPro Industries, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

