Contrasting Syncora (SYCRF) and Radian Group (RDN)

Syncora (OTCMKTS:SYCRF) and Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.7% of Radian Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Syncora shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Radian Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Syncora and Radian Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Syncora 0 0 0 0 N/A Radian Group 0 4 7 0 2.64

Radian Group has a consensus price target of $23.80, indicating a potential upside of 26.53%. Given Radian Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Radian Group is more favorable than Syncora.

Profitability

This table compares Syncora and Radian Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Syncora N/A N/A N/A Radian Group 37.56% 17.34% 8.98%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Syncora and Radian Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Syncora $62.12 million 6.09 $133.50 million N/A N/A Radian Group $1.22 billion 3.28 $121.08 million $1.82 10.34

Syncora has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Radian Group.

Dividends

Syncora pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.6%. Radian Group pays an annual dividend of $0.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. Radian Group pays out 0.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

Syncora has a beta of 2.31, meaning that its share price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Radian Group has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Radian Group beats Syncora on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Syncora Company Profile

Syncora Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiary, Syncora Guarantee Inc., provides financial guarantee insurance and reinsurance, and credit enhancement for the obligations of debt issuers worldwide. The company guarantees U.S. municipal bonds; asset-backed securities; debt backed by utilities and selected infrastructure projects; specialized risks, including future flow securitizations and bank deposit insurance; and collateralized debt obligations. It also invests in private debt and equity securities. The company was formerly known as Security Capital Assurance Ltd. Syncora Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and real estate products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions; and primary mortgage insurance coverage on residential first-lien mortgage loans. This segment primarily serves mortgage bankers, commercial banks, savings institutions, credit unions and community banks. The Services segment offers mortgage services, including transaction management services, such as loan review, residential mortgage-backed securities securitization and distressed asset reviews, servicer and loan surveillance, and underwriting; and real estate services comprising real estate owned asset management, review and valuation services related to single family rental properties, real estate valuation services, and real estate brokerage services, as well as title and settlement services that include title search, settlement, and closing services. This segment provides its mortgage and real estate services to mortgage lenders, financial institutions, mortgage and real estate investors, government entities, and others. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

