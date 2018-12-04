Contrasting TIX (TIXC) & Cinemark (CNK)

TIX (OTCMKTS:TIXC) and Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TIX and Cinemark’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TIX $17.40 million 0.24 -$4.68 million N/A N/A Cinemark $2.99 billion 1.49 $264.18 million $2.26 16.89

Cinemark has higher revenue and earnings than TIX.

Volatility & Risk

TIX has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cinemark has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for TIX and Cinemark, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TIX 0 0 0 0 N/A Cinemark 0 2 7 0 2.78

Cinemark has a consensus price target of $44.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.27%. Given Cinemark’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cinemark is more favorable than TIX.

Profitability

This table compares TIX and Cinemark’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TIX -50.81% -11.59% -10.39% Cinemark 9.12% 19.92% 6.53%

Dividends

Cinemark pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. TIX does not pay a dividend. Cinemark pays out 56.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cinemark has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Summary

Cinemark beats TIX on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

TIX Company Profile

Tix Corporation, through its subsidiary, Tix4Tonight, LLC, operates as an entertainment company in the United States. The company provides discount ticketing and discount dinner reservations services. It offers discount tickets under short-term, exclusive, and nonexclusive agreements in Las Vegas at a discount of up to 50 percent for same-day shows, concerts, attractions, and sporting events. The company also provides reservations for discounted dinners at various restaurants surrounding the Las Vegas strip and downtown. As of February 21, 2017, it operated 10 discount ticket stores in Las Vegas under its Tix4Tonight marquee. The company was formerly known as Cinema Ride, Inc. and changed its name to Tix Corporation in March 2005. Tix Corporation was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Studio City, California.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of October 15, 2018, it operated 539 theatres with 5,998 screens in 41 states of the United States, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, and 12 other Latin American countries. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

