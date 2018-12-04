Corestate Capital (CCAP) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Corestate Capital (ETR: CCAP) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/29/2018 – Corestate Capital was given a new €66.00 ($76.74) price target on by analysts at equinet AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/27/2018 – Corestate Capital was given a new €62.00 ($72.09) price target on by analysts at Oddo Bhf. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/15/2018 – Corestate Capital was given a new €66.00 ($76.74) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/15/2018 – Corestate Capital was given a new €62.00 ($72.09) price target on by analysts at Oddo Bhf. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/14/2018 – Corestate Capital was given a new €77.00 ($89.53) price target on by analysts at Commerzbank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/8/2018 – Corestate Capital was given a new €68.00 ($79.07) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

CCAP opened at €35.50 ($41.28) on Tuesday.

CORESTATE Capital Holding SA is a real estate investment firm specializing in investments in small to medium sized residential portfolios and commercial real estate markets. The firm seeks to invest in an "anti-cyclical" manner in Europe and expand its club-style deals from purely opportunistic to core-plus and value-add investments.

Featured Story: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Corestate Capital Holding SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corestate Capital Holding SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.