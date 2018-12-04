Cormark Increases Boyd Group Income Fund (BYD.UN) Price Target to C$124.25

Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD.UN) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Cormark from C$122.50 to C$124.25 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. Cormark’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.05% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC lowered their price target on Boyd Group Income Fund from C$134.00 to C$132.00 in a report on Thursday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Boyd Group Income Fund from C$133.00 to C$134.00 in a report on Thursday, November 15th. TD Securities increased their price target on Boyd Group Income Fund from C$125.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$125.00 price target on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund in a report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on Boyd Group Income Fund from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Boyd Group Income Fund has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$126.14.

TSE BYD.UN traded down C$2.71 on Tuesday, reaching C$116.07. The company had a trading volume of 81,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,712. Boyd Group Income Fund has a 52 week low of C$81.76 and a 52 week high of C$111.99.

About Boyd Group Income Fund

Boyd Group Income Fund (the Fund) is an unincorporated, open-ended mutual fund trust. The Fund’s primary line of business is automotive collision and glass repair and related services. It operates in automotive collision repair and related services segment. It is engaged in acquiring and holding an interest in The Boyd Group Inc The Boyd Group Inc’s business consists of the ownership and operation of autobody/autoglass repair facilities and related services.

